Liverpool Fans Flock to Twitter & Respond to Klopp's Claims About Liverpool's Defence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has caused quite a stir amongst the Anfield faithful with his claim regarding the current state of the defenders at Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk but with the Saints wanting around £70m for their captain, it would appear that Klopp will have to make do with his current defence which has been shaky in recent seasons.





Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Watford at Vicarage Road, Klopp challenged the press to name five defenders that would improve his current Liverpool squad.





The German said: "Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize.





"It’s difficult how it is. We have four. I don’t think we need more. In the moment I’m fine. We are open until August 31. We have the need, we have some, but you don’t take any. It doesn’t work. I don’t see it (the defence) as a concern."





Many Liverpool supporters though do not agree with Klopp and took to Twitter and express their shock at the claim:

My mum, Dad, Brother, Sister and Grandad who has been dead for 23 years — Mike Platt (@redmike74) August 6, 2017

Stefan Savic

Lucas Hernandes

Jose Gimenez

Diego Godin



4 defenders that are better than Lovren in one single team — TheRoadToMerseyside (@Road2MerseySide) August 6, 2017

Klopp has gone full Rodgers here. You never EVER go full Rodgers #LFC — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) August 6, 2017

Liverpool conceded 42 goals in the League last season which was the most of any club in the top six. Everton who finished 7th conceded 44 goals, with the next highest being Southampton with 48.

Some Liverpool fans though were trying to see what Klopp was trying to say.

Do people genuinely expect Klopp to come out & say we've got 4 poor centre-backs and need a new recruit? Has to give his players confidence. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 6, 2017

Imagine Jurgen Klopp comes out and says "yeah, we're desparate to buy a defender"



Prices of target(s) 🔺



Confidence of current players 🔻 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) August 7, 2017

Following the match at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the Reds then face a tricky looking Champions League play-off tie against Hoffenhiem.

Failure to progress to the group stages of that competition could see the pressure on Klopp's transfer policy heighten.