Soccer

Liverpool Fans Flock to Twitter & Respond to Klopp's Claims About Liverpool's Defence

90Min
2 hours ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has caused quite a stir amongst the Anfield faithful with his claim regarding the current state of the defenders at Anfield. 

The Reds have been linked with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk but with the Saints wanting around £70m for their captain, it would appear that Klopp will have to make do with his current defence which has been shaky in recent seasons. 


Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Watford at Vicarage Road, Klopp challenged the press to name five defenders that would improve his current Liverpool squad. 


The German said: "Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize.


"It’s difficult how it is. We have four. I don’t think we need more. In the moment I’m fine. We are open until August 31. We have the need, we have some, but you don’t take any. It doesn’t work. I don’t see it (the defence) as a concern." 


Many Liverpool supporters though do not agree with Klopp and took to Twitter and express their shock at the claim: 

Liverpool conceded 42 goals in the League last season which was the most of any club in the top six. Everton who finished 7th conceded 44 goals, with the next highest being Southampton with 48. 

Some Liverpool fans though were trying to see what Klopp was trying to say. 

Following the match at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the Reds then face a tricky looking Champions League play-off tie against Hoffenhiem. 

Failure to progress to the group stages of that competition could see the pressure on Klopp's transfer policy heighten. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters