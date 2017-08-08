Soccer

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Gives His Verdict on Chelsea's Sale of Nemanja Matic

90Min
32 minutes ago

Liverpool's former defensive rock Jamie Carragher has spoken-out regarding Chelsea's sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United - saying that the transaction typifies the west London club's business model.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, reported via the Daily Express, Carragher revealed that he was surprised by the £40m deal, as the Serbian midfielder was an integral component of the Blues' title-winning campaign last season, providing Antonio Conte's side with added steel in the centre of their midfield.

Image by Sam Morris

He later said that although unexpected, the transfer is typical of Chelsea's current policy on selling and replacing players.

“Matic’s move to Manchester United was the perfect example of that,” said the ex-Reds man.

“If you’re a manager you’d be saying ‘why would I let him go, especially to a rival. His replacement is a 23-year-old but you don’t know how good he’ll be.

“That has been their business model going forward.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

So far, the reigning Premier League champions have endured some frustrating episodes in the transfer window.

Despite landing the aforementioned 23-year-old youngster Tiemoue Bakayoko, along with Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata, they have been beaten to some key targets - one of which being Romelu Lukaku, who made the move to Old Trafford instead of returning to Stamford Bridge.

It seems unlikely that Antonio Conte's team are finished already in the market for new players however, as not only are they aiming to defend their Premier League crown, but are also hoping to compete in the Champions League come the start of the new term.

