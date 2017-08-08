Liverpool Target Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal After Halting Pursuit of Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita

After conceding defeat in their pursuit of Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita this summer, Liverpool are supposedly eyeing Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal as a worthy alternative to the Guinean midfielder.

The Reds are in the market for an influential central midfielder, and according to report published by World Football Index, the Chilean is now allegedly at the forefront of their recruitment plans - Vidal has also supposedly been touted for a move to Serie A's Inter Milan, although nothing seems to have materialised from that particular link.

Liverpool are interested in Arturo Vidal as an alternative to Naby Keita. Exclusive for @WorldFootballi #LFC https://t.co/F9YbU42PWQ — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 8, 2017

The 30-year-old is a proven winner - since joining the Bavarian's in 2015 from Juventus he has won two Bundesliga titles, one German domestic cup, and two German Super Cups, a measure of achievement which would tempt Jurgen Klopp into tailing his services.

'Der FCB's' number 23 is also a leader on the pitch, and would offer the Merseysiders a true state of authority on and off the ball, a trait which Liverpool will certainly need if they're to press on in their search for their first Premier League title, and success on the Champions League stage once more next term.

Vidal is a master of regimenting and organising his teammates accordingly, and demands respect from his colleagues and opponents alike, making him a formidable presence to reckon with.

Klopp, since joining Anfield, is a manager who targets the talents in the German top-flight as he undoubtedly knows and understands the division and the stars which are involved week in, week out - Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, and Loris Karius being past purchases.

Landing a player of Vidal's calibre would be a signal of Liverpool's intent of battling with the best in Europe both in the market and in competition.

It's been far too long that they've been absent from the pinnacle of the game, and now that 'The Warrior' has been named as a potential arrival, Liverpool could well be on the road to dominance once more.