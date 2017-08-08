Manchester United Have Bid for Sergi Roberto Rejected With Reports Suggesting He Is Not for Sale

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto.

The Sun report that Jose Mourinho's side have had a bid of £36m rejected by Barcelona while reports in Spain suggest that United have no chance of signing the midfielder with Chelsea and Monaco the favourites if Roberto leaves the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are confident Sergi Roberto will not join Chelsea or Man Utd if his release clause is met.



Roberto is another player in a long line to be produced by the Barcelona academy. After four seasons with the B team, Roberto was able to break into the first team during the 2013-14 season.





In total, Roberto has made 153 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals. His most famous strike for Barca was undoubtedly the winner against PSG in the Champions League, completing an extraordinary 6-5 aggregate triumph, having lost the first leg 4-0.

Despite only being 24-years-old, Roberto already has a large trophy cabinet. He has won the La Liga title three times and the Copa Del Rey in three successive years, appearing in the final against Sevilla in 2016 and Alaves in 2017.

He was also part of the squad which won the Champions League in 2014-15 and was named as part of the UEFA Breakthrough XI that season. Another trophy would come in the shape of the UEFA Super Cup in 2015, Roberto was a sub in the 5-4 extra time win over Sevilla.

Barcelona are not expected to sell the 24-year old midfielder this summer, despite interest from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now expected to turn their interest onto Real Madrid star Gareth Bale