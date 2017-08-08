New Stoke Signing Maxim Choupo-Moting Relishes Playing in 'Special' Premier League

Stoke City's new winger Maxim Choupo-Moting has given his first interview following his switch to the Bet365 Stadium, and expressed his excitement about playing in the 'most viewed' league in the world.

Choupo-Moting completed his move after becoming a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke, and is the Potters' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.

The 28-year-old Cameroon international is delighted to have been given the chance to play in England's top flight, and labelled the Premier League as 'special' when speaking to the club's media.

He said: "[It feels] very very good. I'm just happy to join the Stoke family and to play in the Premier League for the first time. It was always a goal of mine to play in the Premier League and I had good contact with all the people here at the club and I'm happy the deal is done."

When asked whether the Premier League was the main attraction for the move, he replied: "Definitely. I think it's the most viewed championship in the world and every footballer would one day like to play in the Premier League.

"Even the German Bundesliga is a very great Championship but the Premier League I think is special and to play against all those teams with Stoke - it will be very very nice for me."

The German-born attacker is seemingly a direct replacement for the departed Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham to become their record signing.

