Soccer

New Stoke Signing Maxim Choupo-Moting Relishes Playing in 'Special' Premier League

90Min
33 minutes ago

Stoke City's new winger Maxim Choupo-Moting has given his first interview following his switch to the Bet365 Stadium, and expressed his excitement about playing in the 'most viewed' league in the world.

Choupo-Moting completed his move after becoming a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke, and is the Potters' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-SCHALKE-DORTMUND

The 28-year-old Cameroon international is delighted to have been given the chance to play in England's top flight, and labelled the Premier League as 'special' when speaking to the club's media.

He said: "[It feels] very very good. I'm just happy to join the Stoke family and to play in the Premier League for the first time. It was always a goal of mine to play in the Premier League and I had good contact with all the people here at the club and I'm happy the deal is done."

When asked whether the Premier League was the main attraction for the move, he replied: "Definitely. I think it's the most viewed championship in the world and every footballer would one day like to play in the Premier League. 

"Even the German Bundesliga is a very great Championship but the Premier League I think is special and to play against all those teams with Stoke - it will be very very nice for me."

The German-born attacker is seemingly a direct replacement for the departed Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham to become their record signing.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters