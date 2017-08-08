Neymar Contemplating Reporting Barca to FIFA Over Refusal to Pay €26M Loyalty Bonus

New Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is considering taking former club Barcelona to task over money he believes is rightfully his.

The Brazilian departed the Camp Nou for Paris last week, with Barca receiving the sum of £198m in exchange. But so far, the Catalan side have refused to pay the €26m loyalty bonus that the player and his camp were expecting to rake in.

Neymar considering FIFA complaint against Barcelona over unpaid £23m loyalty bonus. Told he feels "very bad" over withheld payment. #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 8, 2017

Reports suggest that Neymar and his father delayed his move to PSG in order to trigger said bonus, which would be owed after July 31. However, Barca spokesperson Josep Vives has since announced that the club won't be paying any such fee as the player's talks with PSG meant that he was in breach of certain stipulations.





The club had previously revealed that a cheque in the aforementioned amount had been handed to a notary until the matter was resolved, but Vives says it's now back at Barca.

🔊 Bartomeu, on Neymar Jr: “He wanted to leave. We didn't agree with that decision but no player is bigger than Barça” #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/A6vNu1g2AD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2017

"The cheque is no longer with the notary, it's at the club," he said at a news conference (H/T Goal).

"There were three conditions: one, that the player does not negotiate with another club in the last three months before July 31.

"Two, that he will express publicly his commitment to fulfil his contract.

"Three, the collection was to be made on September 1, to ensure that he did not go to another club.

"Given these breaches, the club is not going to liquidate the cheque for his renewal."

If the above is true, then it certainly doesn't look good for Neymar. Yet there could be further developments in the near future, so stay tuned.