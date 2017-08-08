Soccer

PHOTO: First Look at Liverpool's £10m-Worth of Stadium and Pitch Improvements at Anfield

90Min
2 hours ago

Liverpool have shelled out £10m on over 70 stadium improvement projects at Anfield this summer, and are reportedly nearing completion on the work.


The Merseyside club have increased the size of their iconic Kop stand, build a brand new club superstore and have installed a brand new pitch surface for the first time 1999, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Reds Operations Director, Andy Parkinson has hailed the re-laying of pitch as indicative of the Jurgen Klopp’s ambitions for the Reds going forward. 

Parkinson said: “The pitch has been completely redeveloped. The last time that was done was in 1999.

“The players will notice a difference. What you will find is that the first match of the season it will probably compare to the first game of the season last year.

“It will be at his best, I would say, from mid-September and obviously it’s so important to the manager. The ball will zip across the surface.”

The size of the Kop stand has also been significantly increased with 250 allotted spaces now available for wheelchair users.

The improvements at the stadium have also been made with only a small reduction in the ground’s capacity from 54,074 to 54,022.

