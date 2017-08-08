Soccer

PHOTO: Highly Rated Brazilian Full-Back Dalbert Undergoes Medical at Inter Ahead of Proposed Move

90Min
2 hours ago

Inter Milan look all set to announce the official signing of Nice left-back Dalbert after the club tweeted images of the star undergoing a medical.

The Nerazzurri have stolen a march on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus and look to have gotten their man, should he pass his medical as expected.

Dalbert enjoyed a fine campaign in Ligue 1 last season and won a lot of admirers for his attacking displays with Nice.

The 23-year-old is joining for a fee in the region of £18m, which seems like a snip in the current market, and he will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Roberto Carlos as a Brazilian left-back to ply his trade at Inter.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The news of his imminent official announcement will go down well with Tottenham fans, who had to digest reports on Tuesday that the Serie A giants were eyeing Danny Rose.

Dalbert's move to Italy might be more of a snub to Juventus than anyone else - Arsenal signed Sead Kolasinac for free earlier in the summer and Liverpool recently captured Andy Robertson.

The Bianconeri are facing a fight to keep hold of another Brazilian left-back in Alex Sandro, with Chelsea reportedly an interested party.

Dalbert will become their fourth significant summer signing following the arrivals of Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Milan Skriniar.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters