PHOTO: Highly Rated Brazilian Full-Back Dalbert Undergoes Medical at Inter Ahead of Proposed Move
Inter Milan look all set to announce the official signing of Nice left-back Dalbert after the club tweeted images of the star undergoing a medical.
The Nerazzurri have stolen a march on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus and look to have gotten their man, should he pass his medical as expected.
📸 Visite mediche in corso per #Dalbert 🏥👨🏻⚕️ #InterIsComing pic.twitter.com/DhwFriGDzZ— F.C. Internazionale (@Inter) August 8, 2017
Dalbert enjoyed a fine campaign in Ligue 1 last season and won a lot of admirers for his attacking displays with Nice.
The 23-year-old is joining for a fee in the region of £18m, which seems like a snip in the current market, and he will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Roberto Carlos as a Brazilian left-back to ply his trade at Inter.
The news of his imminent official announcement will go down well with Tottenham fans, who had to digest reports on Tuesday that the Serie A giants were eyeing Danny Rose.
Dalbert's move to Italy might be more of a snub to Juventus than anyone else - Arsenal signed Sead Kolasinac for free earlier in the summer and Liverpool recently captured Andy Robertson.
The Bianconeri are facing a fight to keep hold of another Brazilian left-back in Alex Sandro, with Chelsea reportedly an interested party.
Dalbert will become their fourth significant summer signing following the arrivals of Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Milan Skriniar.