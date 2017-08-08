PHOTO: Highly Rated Brazilian Full-Back Dalbert Undergoes Medical at Inter Ahead of Proposed Move

Inter Milan look all set to announce the official signing of Nice left-back Dalbert after the club tweeted images of the star undergoing a medical.

The Nerazzurri have stolen a march on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus and look to have gotten their man, should he pass his medical as expected.

Dalbert enjoyed a fine campaign in Ligue 1 last season and won a lot of admirers for his attacking displays with Nice.

The 23-year-old is joining for a fee in the region of £18m, which seems like a snip in the current market, and he will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Roberto Carlos as a Brazilian left-back to ply his trade at Inter.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The news of his imminent official announcement will go down well with Tottenham fans, who had to digest reports on Tuesday that the Serie A giants were eyeing Danny Rose.

Dalbert's move to Italy might be more of a snub to Juventus than anyone else - Arsenal signed Sead Kolasinac for free earlier in the summer and Liverpool recently captured Andy Robertson.

The Bianconeri are facing a fight to keep hold of another Brazilian left-back in Alex Sandro, with Chelsea reportedly an interested party.

Dalbert will become their fourth significant summer signing following the arrivals of Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Milan Skriniar.

