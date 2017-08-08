Soccer

Premier League Trio Lurk Amid Reports That Lucas Vazquez Wants to Quit Real Madrid

33 minutes ago

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez has reportedly told friends he wishes to leave the club should he be benched for Tuesday night's Super Cup clash with Manchester United - prompting several Premier League clubs to sit up and take notice.

In a report by Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, it is claimed that the 26-year-old has issued an ultimatum to the European champions, and is not happy with his current standing within the squad.

The forward, who can be deployed as winger and midfielder, feels that he has not had a fair chance to impress Zinedine Zidane during Madrid's pre-season, and as a result could try to jump ship.

Representing the interested parties from the Premier League are Arsenal, Liverpool and the returning Newcastle, managed by the former Real boss Rafa Benitez.

There is also interest from the Serie A in Italy however, with AS Roma's sporting director Monchi being a long-term admirer of Vazquez.

Another factor that could see the Spanish attacker pushed further away from the La Liga giants is the potential arrival of Monaco's wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. If the 18-year-old striker does make the sensational switch from the French Riviera to the Spanish capital, it would definitely see Vazquez's already precarious position within the team deteriorate even further.

A product of Real's youth academy, Vazquez made an impressive 33 appearances last term in La Liga, but was largely used as a substitute by Zidane, and started just twice in the Champions League as Zidane's men won the competition for the third time in four years.

