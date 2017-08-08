Soccer

Real Madrid Starlet Says Winning the Super Cup Would Be Perfect Birthday Present

90Min
33 minutes ago

New Real Madrid signing Dani Ceballos has said lifting the Super Cup would be the perfect way to celebrate his birthday. 

Ceballos turned 21 on Monday and took to Instagram to thank everyone for the birthday messages, and also stated that winning the Super Cup with his new team would be a great way to celebrate. 

Ceballos signed for Los Blancos last month after proving himself to be a promising talent by reaching the final and being named the player of the tournament at the 2017 UEFA European Championship. 

Since signing, the central midfielder has performed well in pre season and will be hopeful of being in Zinedine Zidane's starting 11 in the Super Cup game on August 8th. 

Real Madrid will face Manchester United in Macedonia's Capital city of Skopje, after both sides were victorious in the Champions League and Europa League respectively. 

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

It will be the first time the clubs will meet in the Super Cup, and with Man United having spent big this summer, Mourinho will be hoping his new signings can make an influence and hit some good form before the start of the Premier League.

Zinedine Zidane may give also give new left back Theo Hernandez an opportunity to start in order to give the 19-year-old some experience of a big match situation. 

