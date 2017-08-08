Report Claims Real Madrid Could Offer Juventus Player Plus Cash Deal for Striker Paolo Dybala

Real Madrid could be preparing to launch ambitious move on Serie A giants Juventus for their Argentine star Paolo Dybala.





As reported by Mundo Deportivo , Los Blancos are preparing an €85m offer for the striker, and could look to sweeten the deal for Juve by including midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a makeweight in the deal.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

If the Champions League and La Liga winners were able to pull of such a transaction it would represent a major coup, as bitter rivals Barcelona are also known to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Dybala is one of their supposed targets to replace Neymar. However, Juve are insisting that they will not part ways with their star man for less than €120m.

Real's offer would likely match Juve's expectations, with Kovacic a valuable asset to acquire as well as €85m.

Los Blancos have already made two stellar additions to their squad with the arrivals of Spanish starlets Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively, but their customary blockbuster signing has thus far eluded them.

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe has been a star name consistently linked with the Bernabeu. However, Zidane's side could be about to switch their attention to another talent.