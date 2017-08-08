Soccer

Report Claims Real Madrid Could Offer Juventus Player Plus Cash Deal for Striker Paolo Dybala

90Min
an hour ago
Real Madrid could be preparing to launch ambitious move on Serie A giants Juventus for their Argentine star Paolo Dybala.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are preparing an €85m offer for the striker, and could look to sweeten the deal for Juve by including midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a makeweight in the deal.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

If the Champions League and La Liga winners were able to pull of such a transaction it would represent a major coup, as bitter rivals Barcelona are also known to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Dybala is one of their supposed targets to replace Neymar. However, Juve are insisting that they will not part ways with their star man for less than €120m.

Real's offer would likely match Juve's expectations, with Kovacic a valuable asset to acquire as well as €85m.

Los Blancos have already made two stellar additions to their squad with the arrivals of Spanish starlets Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively, but their customary blockbuster signing has thus far eluded them.

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe has been a star name consistently linked with the Bernabeu. However, Zidane's side could be about to switch their attention to another talent.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters