Roma Sporting Director 'Optimistic' Over Riyad Mahrez Deal After Making 'Highest Ever Bid'

Roma sporting director Monchi says he remains optimistic over a potential deal for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria international was an integral part of the Foxes side that won the 2015-16 Premier League, but could only manage six goals and three assists in 36 appearances in England's top division last season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Monchi revealed Roma have made the highest bid for a player in their history but conceded Leicester will have the final say on whether the 26-year-old stays or leaves.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I’m optimistic by nature, but the truth is that Roma did everything possible to buy the player.

“He would have been the most expensive player in Roma’s history, we're waiting for an answer but up until now we haven’t received any positive feedback from the other side.

“The offer we made was an important one, but the priority isn’t just Mahrez because we’ve done everything necessary and now we’re looking around for other players.

"If we take another player we won't have anything to reproach ourselves, because we tried until the end.

"Could we raise our offer for Mahrez? I'm satisfied with the effort the club has made to sign the player. I don't think any other club has bid over €30m, as Roma did.

"The player expressed what he wants publicly, but it's right that we respect his club.

"In the end everything comes down to whether or not Leicester want to sell the player."

Roma are looking to improve upon their finish of second in Serie A last season and need a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has joined Liverpool.