Sead Kolasinac Reveals the 1 Thing That Has Made it Easy for Him to Settle in at Arsenal

Sead Kolasinac is one of Arsenal's newest additions, and having joined on a free transfer from Schalke 04 this summer, the German-born Bosnian is finding it quite easy to settle in with his new teammates.

The biggest thing for him has been the fact that there are a few Germans in the squad. Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil all hail from Germany, while Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka spent four years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sead Kolašinac won more tackles (52) than any other Schalke player in the Bundesliga last season.



75.4% success rate. 💪 pic.twitter.com/aE6wn58xzV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 6, 2017

“What made things easier when I arrived was that I had a lot of players here with whom I could speak to in German," the left-back explained, via Arsenal's official website.

“There are a few players who have helped me with things like where to live, where to go out in the evening. The team have really helped me.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“After I signed, Granit sent me a message and that pleased me. It made it easier to come here because you get to a new club and don’t know anyone, which makes it exciting and nerve-wracking.

“It was nice to have had contact with him before and I was happy that he sent me a message.

I’ve had contact with him over WhatsApp since, and it definitely made things easier for me.

“We’ve played against each other a few times [in the past]. They were always fiery encounters against him! He played in the No 6 role and I think the last time I played against him, we unfortunately lost. But after he left, we won against Gladbach again.”