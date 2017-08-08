Soccer

Sevilla Are Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Former Player Alberto Moreno

90Min
23 minutes ago

Sevilla are trying to reunite with Liverpool's Alberto Moreno, who left Spain for England back in 2014 for £12m. However, the deal could prove to be difficult as Klopp is keen to hold onto the Spaniard who has begun the road to redemption with some solid pre-season performances. 

Sevilla are interested in providing competition for starting full back Sergio Escudero, and to provide depth for the upcoming season in both domestic and European competition. Sevilla face İstanbul Başakşehir in their Champions League qualifier and will require more depth at left-back should they progress past their Turkish opponents. 

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL

Falling out-of-favour since that notorious Europa League final performance over 2 years ago, Moreno was shut out of the squad by James Milner last season. Although, the outcast may find himself more involved this season if pre-season is anything to go by and may prevent any possible deal going through. 

The initial reports emerged from Spain, as Diario de Sevilla described the move as "very difficult". Moreno was a boyhood fan of Sevilla, and this allegiance to the Spanish side could tempt him with the signing of Andy Robertson and the reliability of James Milner creating competition for his place.

Watford also tabled an enquiry to the player's availability recently, according to the  Liverpool Echo. Napoli also approached with a bid of £11m back in June, which was rejected. Sevilla have now emerged as favourites to re-sign the left-back, as both Watford and Napoli initially have turned their nose up at Liverpool's asking price of £15m. 

However, Moreno's Anfield career may be revived, and Klopp is reluctant to let the 25-year-old leave, who was once tipped as one of Europe's hottest prospects. With particularly impressive performances against German outfits Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, Moreno has proved that he can come back stronger from his spell out of the side. 

Moreno even played his part down the left-wing, as attacking has always been the nippy Spaniard's strong suit. While he remains suspect defensively, with time under Klopp's wing and away from the limelight, Moreno may be better adjusted to the Premier League and the media criticism that follows it going into his third season with the Reds.

With this in mind, any potential move by Sevilla may be rejected as Klopp looks to maintain his squad with the League opener against Watford this Saturday. 

