Southampton Enter Race to Sign Manchester City Youngster Patrick Roberts on Loan

Southampton want to sign Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts on loan.

The 20-year-old impressed during a two-year loan spell at Celtic, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances and helping Brendan Rodgers' side win two Scottish Premierships, a Scottish League Cup and a Scottish Cup.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Roberts faces a tough ask in breaking into City's first-team, with presence of established stars like Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva expected to feature heavily for Pep Guardiola's side this year.

The Mirror believe Southampton want Roberts on loan but the Saints will face competition from Ligue 1 side Nice and his former club Celtic, with City happy to send the winger away again to continue his development.

Roberts is believed to be open to a move to Nice but the prospect of Premier League football with Southampton could be too good an opportunity to turn down, with the ex-Fulham man making just one appearance for City in England's top division so far.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Celtic are keen to bring Roberts back to Celtic Park, with Rodgers' assistant Chris Davies recently saying: "The situation between Pat and Man City will be between him and the club.

"All I know is we value and rate the player and I am sure that if is right for everybody then something will be done, but we can't really control that at the moment.

"We just focus on our work here and see how that evolves."

Roberts signed for City back in 2015 after breaking into Fulham's first-team, making 22 appearances for the Cottagers.