Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Rose, Busquets, Kone, Gabriel and Much More

1. Danny Rose

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan

Spurs are precariously bringing full-back Danny Rose back to fitness, but it may be in vain, after reports have suggested that Serie A sleeping giants Inter Milan are ready to pounce for the England international.

2. Sergio Busquets

Transfer: Barcelona to Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen for a reunion with former player Sergio Busquets and has enquired over the possibility of signing the Barcelona holding midfielder, although not much development is expected from such an approach.

3. Mateo Kovacic

Transfer: Real Madrid to Juventus

The Croatian central midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer and now Juventus are trying to jump to the front of the queue, in order to capture the 23-year-old's signature.

4. Ben Gibson

Transfer: Middlesbrough to Southampton

Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson played in the Teesside's club opening day fixture last weekend, but that may be his last appearance for Boro as Southampton close in on the young English defender as they look to replace Virgil van Dijk.

5. Daniele Rugani

Transfer: Juventus to Arsenal

Arsenal are not quite done in the transfer market yet and today it seems that the Gunners are taking a keen interest in highly-rated Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, with the 23-year-old a regular benchwarmer in Turin.

6. Lamine Kone

Transfer: Sunderland to West Ham United

Back in the Championship, Sunderland may be forced to part ways with star defender Lamine Kone, with West Ham thought to be the frontrunners to make a move for Ivory Coast international.

7. Arda Turan

Transfer: Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

Having already been part of a deal which saw him sit on the sidelines for half a season due to Barcelona's transfer ban, Arda Turan may well be doing the same again, with the Turkish midfielder interested in re-joining his former club.

8. Moussa Sissoko

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Trabzonspor





Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are offering Moussa Sissoko an escape from his North London nightmare, with the Super Lig side keen to bring in the French international on loan. However, Mauricio Pochettino may not be ready to part ways with him just yet.

9. Gabriel

Transfer: Arsenal to Valencia

Arsene Wenger has publicly admitted that he needs to trim his squad ahead before the transfer window closes and it seems that Brazilian centre-back Gabriel will be one of those leaving the Emirates Stadium, with Valencia keeping close tabs on him.

