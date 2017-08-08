Soccer

VIDEO: World's Most Expensive Signing Neymar Celebrates His PSG Move in Saint-Tropez

90Min
2 hours ago

Neymar became the most expensive football transfer in history courtesy of his £198m switch to Paris Saint-Germain, and he was always going to celebrate that honour.

The Brazilian superstar has been the talk of the footballing world over the past couple of weeks as the reports became reality on he swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old was unable to feature for his new team against Amiens recently as he is still awaiting his playing certificate to be passed from La Liga to Ligue 1, meaning he had to watch on in the stands.

His delay in getting started has allowed the winger some time to celebrate his huge move, and a video clip has surfaced online of him with a huge possy of friends and family - dubbed 'the Toiss' - as they wait to be served drinks to the sound of Brazilian music.

Neymar can be seen in the corner relaxing and laughing as the camera pans to and from him to capture the rest of the busy bar.

The star is hoping to receive clearance in time to make his debut against Guingamp for PSG - which is a situation that's currently up in the air given the animosity between La Liga and Ligue 1 over the transfer.

