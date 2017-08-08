Watford New Boy Reveals What Enticed Him to Join Hornets in £8m Summer Switch

Will Hughes has explained why a chance to fulfil a long held dream of playing in the Premier League convinced him to join Watford this summer.

The centre midfielder spoke exclusively to the club's official website about a number of topics, including why he grew bored of the constant gossip about his future at Derby County.

It was the 22-year-old's comments about why he moved to Hertfordshire that will interest Hornets fans the most, however, and Hughes admitted that his desire to improve his game and play in England's top flight were key reasons behind his £8m switch.

He said: “I've wanted to play in the Premier League: it's every young boy's dream, and it's been a long time coming for me. I've played against Watford many times. It had a good vibe about it: good family club, and it was an easy choice in the end.

“I'm here to learn as well, I'm still young, still 22, so just to get game time in the Premier League will be massive for me and we'll go from there.

“To get games will be a big plus for me. I'm not going to walk into the team straight away, there's quality players, especially in midfield.”

Watford replaced former manager Walter Mazzarri with ex-Hull City boss Marco Silva in the off season, and the Vicarage Road-based team have already benefitted from the Portuguese gaffer's tactical approach.

Four clean sheets have been gleaned from five pre-season games, and Hughes added that it was the chance to work under Silva that also led him down south from former club Derby.

He stated: “His persona's brilliant, on and off the pitch. He's very understanding, a very good communicator, so I'm going to learn a lot from him.

"I've already learnt a lot in the last few weeks, so I can't wait to see how my game improves under him.”

Watford finished a paltry 17th last season as they struggled for consistent form under Mazzarri. Silva's men now take on Liverpool on the opening day of the 2017/18 campaign and Hughes admitted he and his team-mates were ready to hit the ground running.

He added: “We had a really good start at the start of last year and hopefully can do exactly the same again and carry it on.

"We all know how difficult the Premier League is, and on their day, anyone can beat anyone, so we'll take confidence in that and hopefully have a good start against Liverpool.”