Alexis Sanchez Set to Miss First Two Games of the Season With Slight Abdominal Strain

Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of Arsenal's 2017/18 curtain raiser with Leicester City after he suffered an abdominal strain in training.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger told the assembled media ahead of his side's Premier League opener that the striker would not be fit enough for the home clash against the Foxes.

In quotes published by football.london, the Frenchman stated that he was unsure as to how long Sanchez would be sidelined for, though it is expected the Chile international will sit out at least two league encounters before he returns.

Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out for up-to two weeks after suffering an abdominal strain in training on Sunday. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 9, 2017

Wenger confirmed: “Sanchez will not be available. He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. he had the scan two days ago. He’s out for, er, I don’t know.”

Sanchez was late returning to Arsenal's pre-season training following his excursions for his national side at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Upon his return to north London, however, the ex-Barcelona star picked up a cold that ruled him out of action for a few days before Sanchez took part in full training sessions.

Ahead of his side's Community Shield penalty shoot out victory over Chelsea, though Sanchez sustained the knock and will now absent for the games against Leicester and Stoke City.

The 28-year-old's future has also been continuously speculated about, with Sanchez still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, although reports on Wednesday suggested that potential would-be suitors Paris Saint-Germain had ended their interest in signing him.

Wenger had already stated what Arsenal's position was over not wanting to sell Sanchez and, speaking about the ongoing gossip over his player's future, the 68-year-old added that he had no concerns over the professionalism of the former Udinese man heading into the new camapign.

He said: “He is focused. When you have treatment on the medical bench it’s not easy. We are not open to any offers.”