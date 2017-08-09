Arsenal Ace Backs 'Absolute Tank' Sead Kolasinac to Star in Premier League After Dream Debut

Theo Walcott has backed 'animal' Sead Kolasinac to withstand the rough and tumble nature of the Premier League due to his physicality.

The Arsenal forward told the Telegraph that the Gunners' summer recruit would be able to give as good as he gets in England's top flight following his free transfer switch from Schalke.

Kolasinac impressed on his debut for the club in Sunday's Community Shield penalty shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley in the left wing-back role as he netted his side's goal in his first ever appearance for them.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

And Walcott, who has faced the Bosnia international in training throughout the close season, explained how the 'tough unit' would not need too much time to acclimatise himself to the physical aspects of English football.

He said: “Trust me, he’s not easy to get around – he’s quite wide. For the Premier League, he’s absolutely perfect.

"He’s one tough unit to get past and I’m sure his physical attributes are going to be key to us this season. He’s going to show something different and he’s going to get fitter, stronger and quicker.

"This league is the best and I think he could be one of the best in this league.”

Kolasinac spoke to former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann ahead of his move to the Emirates to get a feel for the north Londoners and gain an insight into what to expect from the Premier League.

Live video of Sead Kolasinac running down the flank pic.twitter.com/V3Qkgx8qIF — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 6, 2017

The 6ft tall full-back's pace, power and strength will naturally give him an advantage in taking on some of football's greatest opponents, according to Walcott, and the 28-year-old stated his belief the 23-year-old will be a "great addition" to Arsene Wenger's squad.

He added: “(He's) an absolute tank. Honestly, he is an absolute animal. He’s incredible.

"I see him in the gym every day and you can just tell he looks after himself well. He eats the right food and he’s professional.

"You can see the power he’s got when he’s got the ball with his pace and everything. It’s beautiful to watch and he’s a great addition to the squad.”