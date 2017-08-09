Aston Villa Prepare Bid for Robert Snodgrass With Hammers Willing to Sell Winger

Aston Villa are considering the prospect of signing Scotland international Robert Snodgrass this summer.

The midfielder only moved to West Ham in January for £10m, after a fantastic first half of the season at Hull City. however, accumulating just 15 appearances for the Hammers last season could see Snodgrass on the move to the Championship.

Villa, who are currently managed by Steve Bruce, would seek to sign the 29-year-old on a loan move this summer. However, the Villans would be keen to make the signing permanent in 12 months time, according to the Daily Mail.

Snodgrass would join an Aston Villa side that has seen the likes of John Terry, Glenn Whelan and Ahmed Elmohamady all sign this summer in an attempt to push for Premier League promotion.

With Tottenham's Josh Onomah and Manchester United's Sam Johnstone moving to Villa Park on loan this season, there is an attractive opportunity for Snodgrass to help Villa towards promotion.

In comparison to West Ham, the signing of Marko Arnautović for a club record fee all but confirming Snodgrass has no future at the club. Signed for over £20m, the Austrian international is clearly a player that Slaven Bilić wants to build his side around.

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernández has also moved to the London Stadium this summer, West Ham clearly desperate to challenge for a Europa League place this season.