Chelsea & Spurs Target Moussa Dembele Teases Fans With Cryptic Tweet

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has gotten people talking after posting a very suggestive tweet on Wednesday morning.

The Frenchman tweeted a photo of himself bent over what may very well be a contract along with the caption: ‘They wanted me… #FrenchScoringMachine #BigAnnouncementAlert’.

Dembele is a reported target for London sides Chelsea and Tottenham, who should be actively scouring the market for new players ahead of Premier League opening day.





It is still unclear what the striker may have been hinting at, and fans have been left to speculate with hardly any data.

Adidas contract — jason cairney (@jayc1888) August 9, 2017





Honestly it does my head in when people do this 😡 I wonder just how long we will need to wait? Why not wait n give us it as breaking news — Louise Millar (@WeeLouLou1978) August 9, 2017





Marseille ? — teo carilli (@teo_carilli) August 9, 2017

Enjoy Chelsea mate — Reece (@_RH67) August 9, 2017

Just wait will ya!?