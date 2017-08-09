Soccer

Chelsea & Spurs Target Moussa Dembele Teases Fans With Cryptic Tweet

90Min
33 minutes ago

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has gotten people talking after posting a very suggestive tweet on Wednesday morning.

The Frenchman tweeted a photo of himself bent over what may very well be a contract along with the caption: ‘They wanted me… #FrenchScoringMachine #BigAnnouncementAlert’.

Dembele is a reported target for London sides Chelsea and Tottenham, who should be actively scouring the market for new players ahead of Premier League opening day.


It is still unclear what the striker may have been hinting at, and fans have been left to speculate with hardly any data.



Just wait will ya!?

