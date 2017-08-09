Chelsea Striker Diego Costa Banished From Season Opener Against Burnley as His Departure Looms

Chelsea Star Diego Costa has been exiled from the club ahead of the reigning Premier League champions' season opener against Burnley, just 81 days after celebrating the West London side's sixth league title.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Brazilian born Spanish international has been told he has no future at the club by Antonio Conte, who informed Costa of his fate via text message after the pair allegedly had a falling out last season.

The former Atletico Madrid man has not been seen at the club's Cobham training ground since the end of last season, and has been uploading images on his social media from his hometown in Brazil just days before Chelsea begin their title defence.



Diego Costa in the Premier League for Chelsea:



89 games 🏃

52 goals ⚽️

16 assists 🅰️

2 titles 🏆



Job done. pic.twitter.com/U3Y8bi3D63 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2017

The 28-year-old, who scored 20 Premier League goals for the Blues last season, has been linked with a mega money move to China, although more recently has been rumoured to be interested in a move back to the Spanish capital with Atletico, although they are unwilling to meet Chelsea's £50m asking price.

Costa has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and speaking at the Premier League launch in central London on Wednesday, Conte reiterated the fact that the forward's time at Chelsea looks to be over.

Atlético Madrid not coming close to £50m Chelsea valuation for Diego Costa. First time they signed him, Atlético paid £1m - to Braga in 2007 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 5, 2017

The former Juventus manager said: "I think I was very clear, It's not important to repeat it."

Following Costa's absence, the club have been left with two senior forwards in the shape of Michy Batshuayi and new £70m man Alvaro Morata, signed from Real Madrid, and Conte went on to suggest that he may opt with his new recruit from the off against Burnley.

He said: "Alvaro is a really good player, he's still young despite having a lot of experience," he said. "He needs to play regularly, he's a player I trust a lot.

"I think he has good prospects for Chelsea - for now and the future. Will he start this weekend? He's working very well and starting to understand our idea of football."