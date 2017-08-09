Everton Considering Move for Barcelona Defender Thomas Vermaelen as Defensive Cover

Everton are considering a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen to provide left-sided defensive cover, according to journalist Dominic King.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly looking to bring the Belgian defender to Goodison Park for a cheap fee. The 31-year-old is expected to leave Barcelona after an injury ravaged spell with the Catalan club.

Everton considering Thomas Vermaelen as an option for the left-sided defensive cover that Ronald Koeman wants. Nothing more at this stage — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 8, 2017

Vermaelen, who still has two years remaining on his contract, spent last season on loan at Serie A side Roma, where he made 12 appearances.

Koeman is believed to be looking for cover for the left side of his defence, and sees the former Arsenal man as the perfect option.

Vermaelen is also reportedly wanted by Belgian club Anderlecht, but is believed to be hopeful of a return to the Premier League.

West Brom have expressed an interested in the centre-back having been rebuffed in their attempt to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.





Signing Vermaelen would be considered a risk, such has been his susceptibility to injury in recent years. He has played just 11 La Liga games for Barcelona since signing for £15m in 2014, after a relatively successful five-year spell at Arsenal.

Watford and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in Vermaelen, but a decision on his future is not expected to be made until the latter stages of the transfer window.