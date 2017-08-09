Soccer

Gunners to Allow Misfit Gabriel to Leave the Club With Valencia Interested in Brazilian

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal's 26-year-old defender Gabriel Paulista could move away from north London this summer and a return to Spain is on the cards. Formerly of Villarreal, Gabriel completed a £13m move to Arsenal in 2015, however, he is yet to nail down a place in Arsène Wenger's side.

It is understood that Arsenal are looking to sell players before they enter the transfer market again for additions. Having heavily been linked with the likes of Thomas Lemar, Arsenal first need to make room by offloading the likes of Gabriel, Mathieu Debuchy and potentially Jack Wilshere.

Valencia are understood to be interested in the defender as Tunisian international Aymen Abdennour is expected to leave the Mestalla Stadium this summer. Despite the prospect of making a financial loss on the player, Arsenal are believed to be willing to let their Brazilian defender leave for £10m, according to The Sun reports.

Gabriel has made an impressive 64 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival, often filling in for injuries to the first team at both centre-back and right-back. 

The Brazilian will be desperate to be on the plane to Russia next summer with his national team for the 2018 World Cup, therefore seeking more game time away from the Emirates could be the best move for the São Paulo-born defender.

Gabriel is a player who divides opinion in north London. Although the 26-year-old has an obvious natural talent, his failure to secure a first team spot and moving behind fan favourite Rob Holding in the pecking order has seen him fall out of the spotlight at the Emirates.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters