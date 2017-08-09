Gunners to Allow Misfit Gabriel to Leave the Club With Valencia Interested in Brazilian

Arsenal's 26-year-old defender Gabriel Paulista could move away from north London this summer and a return to Spain is on the cards. Formerly of Villarreal, Gabriel completed a £13m move to Arsenal in 2015, however, he is yet to nail down a place in Arsène Wenger's side.

It is understood that Arsenal are looking to sell players before they enter the transfer market again for additions. Having heavily been linked with the likes of Thomas Lemar, Arsenal first need to make room by offloading the likes of Gabriel, Mathieu Debuchy and potentially Jack Wilshere.

Valencia are understood to be interested in the defender as Tunisian international Aymen Abdennour is expected to leave the Mestalla Stadium this summer. Despite the prospect of making a financial loss on the player, Arsenal are believed to be willing to let their Brazilian defender leave for £10m, according to The Sun reports.

Valencia manager says 'it's is possible' when asked about the signing of Gabriel from Arsenal — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 7, 2017

Gabriel has made an impressive 64 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival, often filling in for injuries to the first team at both centre-back and right-back.

The Brazilian will be desperate to be on the plane to Russia next summer with his national team for the 2018 World Cup, therefore seeking more game time away from the Emirates could be the best move for the São Paulo-born defender.

Gabriel is a player who divides opinion in north London. Although the 26-year-old has an obvious natural talent, his failure to secure a first team spot and moving behind fan favourite Rob Holding in the pecking order has seen him fall out of the spotlight at the Emirates.