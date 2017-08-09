Inter Confirm the Signing of Left-Back Dalbert from OGC Nice on a 5-Year Deal

Inter Milan have officially announced the signing of Brazilian left-back Dalbert Henrique on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who impressed during his single season with French side OGC Nice, will be suiting up for the Nerazzurri next term as they look to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevao is now an Inter player, with the Brazilian full-back signing a contract until 30th June 2022.





"Now, he’s a Nerazzurri player. Welcome to Milan, Dalbert and good luck for our new adventure together!"

Dalbert made 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice last season, helping the club attain Champions League qualification with his remarkable performances.

He was the player who recorded the most crosses in the side, with 94 flying off his boot, while also recording the highest number of dribble attempts (100).

The player completed his medical on Tuesday, and is now looking to get settled into his new surroundings.

Inter are also expected to announce the signing of Emre Mor on a two-year loan deal from Borussia Dortmund very soon.