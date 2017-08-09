Soccer

Inter Milan's Move for Caen Attacker Yann Karamoh Breaks Down as Fresh Bid for Youngster Is Rejected

90Min
an hour ago

Ligue 1 side SM Caen have reportedly rejected Internazionale's latest attempt to sign 19-year-old forward Yann Karamoh. 

The young Ivorian performed well last term, scoring five goals in 35 league appearances for the French side.

According to Calciomercato.com, Caen have already rejected two offers worth €3m and €6m for the young forward, with club President Jean-Francois Fortin hoping to negotiate a new deal with the player, as Karamoh only has a year left on his current contract.

Fortin said: "Inter made a fairly honest offer, considering the player had only a year left on his contract. We still have the hope of finding an agreement as soon as possible. This is the right project for him.”

Ligue 1 side St Etienne have reportedly met Caen's €8m asking price for Karamoh, but it is thought the player will see out the 2017/18 season at Caen before moving to Inter on a free transfer.

Caen will hope to hold on to the youngster in an attempt to finish the season in a better position than last season where the club narrowly avoided relegation. However, the French side lost their opening day fixture 1-0 against Montpellier. 

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Inter will be frustrated in their attempts to sign Karamoh, considering the good business concluded by rivals AC Milan and Juventus this summer.

Among other signings Inter have managed to complete a number of big money deals for Sampdoria center-back Milan Skriniar, Fiorentina midfielder Matías Vecino and OGC Nice full-back Dalbert.

A number of players have also left the Serie A club, including Éver Banega, Juan Jesus and Gianluca Caprari. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters