Soccer

Jamie Redknapp Predicts Where Former Rivals Arsenal Will Finish in the Premier League This Year

90Min
an hour ago

Former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has given his opinion on where he believes his former rivals Arsenal will finish in the 2017/18 season.

The Gunners famously failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, for the first time in 20 years under Arsene Wenger, and performed miserably against Bayern Munich during their own Champions League campaign too. 

After a remarkable summer of spending around Europe's top teams, Arsenal's divisional rivals have certainly strengthened. 

The Gunners themselves have invested strangely well too, bringing in Bosnian specimen Sead Kolasinac in from Schalke on a free, and more remarkably, breaking their own transfer record, and splashing out £52m on French goalscoring predator Alexandre Lacazette. 

However, despite the incoming transfers - and their strong showing in Sunday's Community Shield win over Chelsea - Redknapp remained sceptical that Arsene Wenger's side will be able to regain Champions League status this season, given the ferocity of the competition between the Premier League's top six side. 

“I don’t look at Arsenal and feel they’re Premier League contenders,” Redknapp told Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I feel that they’ve just got to get back in the top four.

“That’s the the big question mark – are they better than Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool or Man United? No, I don’t think they are.”

