Leicester City Hit With Injury Blow Ahead of Arsenal Opener as Shakespeare Plots His Options

Leicester City have been hit with an injury blow ahead of their Premier League curtain raiser against Arsenal on the weekend.

The Foxes will be without new signing Vicente Iborra, who suffered a groin strain during training, per the Leicester Mercury.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder joined ranks with the former Premier League champions last month, coming in on a four-year £15m deal. 


He had hoped to stamp his authority on the side immediately, especially with Danny Drinkwater nursing an injury himself. But he will now join the Englishman on the sidelines come Friday when Leicester pay a visit to the Emirates.


Newly-instated boss Craig Shakespeare still has the likes of Matty James, Wilfred Ndidi, Andy King and Daniel Amartey to call upon, and shouldn't be too bothered as he has those options at his disposal.

“Danny Drinkwater has a thigh injury, which should hopefully only be another week,” he told the press ahead of the match.

“Vicente Iborra picked up a groin strain the other day in training, so he will miss Friday’s game."

Robert Huth is also unavailable for selection on Friday, but is on the road to recovery and should be back in the thick of things quite soon. Kelechi Iheanacho and Papy Mendy are training again as well.

“On a positive note, Kelechi trained fully after his little knock against Borussia Monchengladbach," Shakespeare continued.

“And Robert Huth is back in full training, which is a real plus for us because we thought Robert would be out more time, but he’s joined in and he will get some game-time with the under-23s on Monday, which is well ahead of schedule. He’s raring to go.

“Papy Mendy is back training. We get one or two back, we lose one or two – that’s the way the world is at the moment in terms of the injuries.”

