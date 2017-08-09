Soccer

Liverpool Set to Offer Virgil van Dijk Better Financial Package Than Premier League Duo

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool are set to offer Southampton star Virgil van Dijk and his representatives a better financial package than Chelsea or Manchester City, as they look to beat off competition for the Dutchman's highly sought after signature. 

This is according to Yahoo Sport, who claim that the former Celtic man is drawn to a move to Anfield as opposed to moving to Chelsea or City as a result of the improved financial offer, in addition to his desire to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. 

Southampton remain intent on keeping the Dutch international at St Mary's, with their negotiating position a strong one due to the fact that Van Dijk is only one year into a six-year contract signed last summer. They have been rocked, however, by the defender's recent transfer request.

Liverpool are awaiting the green light to submit a bid from those at Southampton, after being forced to apologise to the EFL Cup finalists for an illegal approach for Van Dijk's services earlier in the summer. 

Southampton, however, remain determined not to bow down to Van Dijk's wishes and are defiantly against losing another star player to the Merseyside club, having already lost the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane to them in recent years. 

Additionally, the Daily Star understands that the Saints would rather let Van Dijk rot in the reserves than see him go to Anfield, such is their desire to not be pushed into submission and see Liverpool capture another of their gems. 

Southampton may be more inclined to see Van Dijk move to either the Etihad or Stamford Bridge, but it is understood that the player himself wants Liverpool, as a transfer request would not have been required were City or Chelsea interested in bidding.

