Man Utd Talks With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over Sensational Old Trafford Return Are 'Ongoing'

Manchester United are 'working' on a deal to re-sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Guardian and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.





Despite being released at the end of last season, Ibrahimovic has remained an unofficial part of the club while he continues his rehab following a serious knee injury in April and Romano claims that talks over a return to action in a United shirt are 'ongoing'.

Man United are working on Zlatan Ibrahimovic comeback. Talks ongoing. 🇸🇪 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2017

The 35-year-old was rumoured to have rejected the offer a contract extension at the end of April, refusing to accept wages from the Old Trafford club while unable to play.

In recent weeks, it has been increasingly expected that Ibrahimovic will be returning to action in a United shirt when fit. Jose Mourinho has previously raised the possibility, while Paul Pogba has spoken about the striker as still being a 'leader' at the club even though he isn't under contract.

Zlatan has tellingly not signed for anyone else, that's despite very strong interest from California where both LA Galaxy and new club LA FC are very keen to add a star name to their ranks.

United have replaced Ibrahimovic in as much as Romelu Lukaku has been signed for £75m and taken the number nine shirt vacated by the former Inter, Milan, Barcelona and PSG forward. Lukaku did first ask permission, though, and Ibrhaimovic would be seen as a second half of the season boost as United hopefully fight for trophies on multiple fronts.

It remains to be seen exactly when he will be fully fit, but he has been showing off the strength of his knee on social media in recent weeks and December is a reasonable estimate. As a free agent, Ibrahimovic is not bound by the transfer window system and so could sign at any time.