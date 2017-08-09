Soccer

Man Utd Talks With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over Sensational Old Trafford Return Are 'Ongoing'

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United are 'working' on a deal to re-sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Guardian and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.


Despite being released at the end of last season, Ibrahimovic has remained an unofficial part of the club while he continues his rehab following a serious knee injury in April and Romano claims that talks over a return to action in a United shirt are 'ongoing'.

The 35-year-old was rumoured to have rejected the offer a contract extension at the end of April, refusing to accept wages from the Old Trafford club while unable to play.

In recent weeks, it has been increasingly expected that Ibrahimovic will be returning to action in a United shirt when fit. Jose Mourinho has previously raised the possibility, while Paul Pogba has spoken about the striker as still being a 'leader' at the club even though he isn't under contract.

Zlatan has tellingly not signed for anyone else, that's despite very strong interest from California where both LA Galaxy and new club LA FC are very keen to add a star name to their ranks.

United have replaced Ibrahimovic in as much as Romelu Lukaku has been signed for £75m and taken the number nine shirt vacated by the former Inter, Milan, Barcelona and PSG forward. Lukaku did first ask permission, though, and Ibrhaimovic would be seen as a second half of the season boost as United hopefully fight for trophies on multiple fronts.

It remains to be seen exactly when he will be fully fit, but he has been showing off the strength of his knee on social media in recent weeks and December is a reasonable estimate. As a free agent, Ibrahimovic is not bound by the transfer window system and so could sign at any time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters