PSG Officially End Interest in Arsenal Star After Record-Breaking Signing of Neymar

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly ended their interest in Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez.

You might've have heard that the French titans recently signed Neymar for a world record £198m(!!!!!) fee, and as a result they are somewhat swamped for talented forwards.

Sanchez is famously about to enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates, and it stands to reason that he may have cost substantially less than Neymar to bring to Paris.

105 - Neymar has scored 105 goals for Barcelona in all comps; Rivaldo (130) is the only Brazilian to score more often for FCB. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/UqhZ2O3kdR — OptaCan (@OptaCan) August 3, 2017

However, now that Unai Emery's side have made such a statement, the Telegraph reports that PSG have officially ended their interest in Arsenal's Chilean star- presumably because even they don't want to spend literally all the money in the world this summer.

Both Sanchez and Neymar, as well as Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe were believed to be PSG's top transfer targets for this summer, but are very much glad to have landed their primary target in Neymar.

38 - Alexis Sanchez was involved in the build-up sequence of 38 @PremierLeague open-play goals in 2016-17; more than any other player. Link. pic.twitter.com/Cw1kZJxHw7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 2, 2017

This news will surely be a massive boost for Gunners fans, but there remains a risk that Sanchez could still leave for Premier League rivals Manchester City, or worse, simply let his contract expire, and leave on a free next summer.