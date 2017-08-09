Reliable Arsenal Source Claims Club's Record Signing Rejected Man Utd Ahead of £52m Gunners Move

Arsenal new boy Alexandre Lacezette apparently rejected the advances of Manchester United before he completed his £52m move to the Emirates.

That is according to famed Arsenal ITK and Twitter user 'Pablo', who took to his personal Twitter account to claim that the Gunners were the French striker's number one choice of Premier League club to join.

Arsenal landed the ex-Lyon marksman earlier in the summer and left United with a "£90m donkey" in Romelu Lukaku instead - if 'Pablo' and his contacts are anything to go by.

Alexandre Lacazette rejected Manchester United for Arsenal, leaving United with a £90m donkey. #Lukaku — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) August 8, 2017

When pulled up over the rumour by a fellow social media user, 'Pablo' went on to state that his sources are never wrong. Judging by his track record of breaking news to Arsenal fans before the media get their hands on new developments relating to Arsene Wenger's men, he should really be believed.

Lacazette was supposedly interesting United boss Jose Mourinho in the close season as reports suggested the forward's agent had held talks with the Portuguese gaffer.

However, other media articles in mid-July alleged that Mourinho had reservations over his ability to play at the highest level, and opted to swoop for Chelsea target and ex-Everton striker Lukaku instead.



According to my sources mate, never wrong — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) August 8, 2017

Lacazette's arrival smashed Arsenal's current all-time transfer record for a new recruit, with the 26-year-old setting the north Londoners back to the tune of £48m - although the deal could end up costing the Gunners around £52m in additional clauses and bonus payments.

Lacazette plundered 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon before he signed a five-year contract with the FA Cup holders, and his arrival at Arsenal has set tongues wagging among the club's faithful.

The 10-times capped France international played 66 minutes of Arsenal's Community Shield penalty shoot out win over rivals Chelsea on Sunday, but failed to find the net on his debut.

Lacazette will likely next be in action for Wenger's charges when they face Leicester City on home soil on Friday as the 2017/18 Premier League campaign officially gets underway.

