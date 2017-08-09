Roma Look Elsewhere as Inter Boss Spalletti Challenges Former Employers Over Mahrez Transfer

Wantaway Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, with AS Roma believed to be winning the race for his signature.

Having seen a number of bids rejected by the Foxes, it is now believed that Roma are ending their interest in Mahrez, something which has prompted Inter Milan to consider moving for the 26-year-old, according to the Mirror.

If Roma really want Riyad Mahrez, they'll have to make a serious bid - like a number starting with a 4 or a 5 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 8, 2017

Roma's sporting director, Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo (Monchi), explained that he has tried to sign Mahrez, but the club are now looking at other possible signings.

"I’m optimistic by nature, but the truth is that Roma did everything possible to buy the player, Monchi said.

"He would have been the most expensive player in Roma’s history, but up until now, we haven’t received any positive feedback from the other side.

"The offer we made was an important one, but the priority isn’t just Mahrez because we’ve done everything necessary and now we’re looking around for other players."

Having appointed former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as manager this summer, Inter Milan are looking to reclaim their place amongst the European elite by investing heavily in their squad.

With city rivals AC Milan also spending big this summer, Mahrez would join the likes of Milan Skriniar, as well as Fiorentina duo Borja Valero and Matías Vecino, as new additions for the Nerazzurri.