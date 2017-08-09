Soccer

Sky Sports Journalist Claims Chelsea Remain Interested in Signing João Cancelo

Portugal international João Cancelo is still a transfer target for Chelsea this summer, according to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson. 

Having previously been linked with the vacant right-back spot at Tottenham, Cancelo could yet favour a switch to west London over north London.

A graduate of the famous Benfica academy, Cancelo has become one of the hottest prospects in European football after two stellar years with Valencia. The 23-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record with Portugal, notching three goals in just four outings for his national side.

According to Sky Sports chief news reporter Bryan Swanson, Chelsea are interested in signing the promising full-back this summer.

Manager Antonio Conte has flirted with the idea of playing new signing Antonio Rüdiger at right-back, a position we saw the German play as a second half substitute in their Community Shield fixture with Arsenal. 

Although Rüdiger was used as a full-back by Luciano Spalletti in 12 Serie A and Copa Italia games for Roma last season, the German international looks set for a career at centre-back.

Conte, along with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, has identified Concelo as an ideal signing. The Italian manager, who has also been linked with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, is wanting to upgrade his right wing-back position this season, a position currently filled by Victor Moses.

Portugal have a plethora of talented right-backs at their disposal. Along with Cancelo, Barcelona recently signed 23-year-old Nélson Semedo from Benfica, while former OGC Nice loanee Ricardo Pereira has returned to Porto after an impressive spell in Ligue 1.

