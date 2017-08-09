Sky Sports Journalist Claims Chelsea Remain Interested in Signing João Cancelo

Portugal international João Cancelo is still a transfer target for Chelsea this summer, according to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson.

Having previously been linked with the vacant right-back spot at Tottenham, Cancelo could yet favour a switch to west London over north London.

A graduate of the famous Benfica academy, Cancelo has become one of the hottest prospects in European football after two stellar years with Valencia. The 23-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record with Portugal, notching three goals in just four outings for his national side.

We're told Chelsea remain interested in signing Joao Cancelo from Valencia. #CFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 8, 2017

According to Sky Sports chief news reporter Bryan Swanson, Chelsea are interested in signing the promising full-back this summer.

Manager Antonio Conte has flirted with the idea of playing new signing Antonio Rüdiger at right-back, a position we saw the German play as a second half substitute in their Community Shield fixture with Arsenal.

Although Rüdiger was used as a full-back by Luciano Spalletti in 12 Serie A and Copa Italia games for Roma last season, the German international looks set for a career at centre-back.

Conte, along with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, has identified Concelo as an ideal signing. The Italian manager, who has also been linked with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, is wanting to upgrade his right wing-back position this season, a position currently filled by Victor Moses.

Portugal have a plethora of talented right-backs at their disposal. Along with Cancelo, Barcelona recently signed 23-year-old Nélson Semedo from Benfica, while former OGC Nice loanee Ricardo Pereira has returned to Porto after an impressive spell in Ligue 1.