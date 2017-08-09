Soccer

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Vows to Strengthen Squad Before Transfer Deadline

1:13 | Planet Futbol
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
90Min
2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has promised to bring new players to White Hart Lane before the close of the current transfer window.

Spurs' London rivals Chelsea have seen their fans lash out over the fact that they haven't made enough signings - but it's been even less active around the Tottenham camp, with not a single player coming in so far.

They have, however, made around £72m off the sales of Kyle Walker, Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio.

Supporters are growing more and more worried as the Premier League opening day nears, but speaking to talkSport (H/T Goal), the Argentinian coach has assured fans that signings will come.

"For sure we're going to spend," he said. "We're going to strengthen our squad and sign some players who can help us fight. We need new energy in the team.

"We have a very confident team who are ready to challenge again for a big season, but it's true we have the responsibility to try to provide some new energy every season.

"I'm sure that will happen and we'll add some players before the end of the transfer window. We are working hard to deliver that and ensure that by the end we add a few players, maybe three or four. We'll see. We are so close to making it happen.

"The transfer market is a little bit more relaxed now. The other big sides have spent almost all their money and now it's our moment. It's Tottenham's time to get involved.

"The type of player we want to add is very specific and it has been difficult to make it happen early on in the transfer window, but we are so calm."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters