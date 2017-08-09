Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has promised to bring new players to White Hart Lane before the close of the current transfer window.

Spurs' London rivals Chelsea have seen their fans lash out over the fact that they haven't made enough signings - but it's been even less active around the Tottenham camp, with not a single player coming in so far.

They have, however, made around £72m off the sales of Kyle Walker, Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio.

Supporters are growing more and more worried as the Premier League opening day nears, but speaking to talkSport (H/T Goal), the Argentinian coach has assured fans that signings will come.

"For sure we're going to spend," he said. "We're going to strengthen our squad and sign some players who can help us fight. We need new energy in the team.

Pochettino coming across v well at the #PremierLeague launch. Keen to give young players a chance like his old mentor Marcelo Bielsa. #thfc — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 9, 2017

"We have a very confident team who are ready to challenge again for a big season, but it's true we have the responsibility to try to provide some new energy every season.

"I'm sure that will happen and we'll add some players before the end of the transfer window. We are working hard to deliver that and ensure that by the end we add a few players, maybe three or four. We'll see. We are so close to making it happen.

"The transfer market is a little bit more relaxed now. The other big sides have spent almost all their money and now it's our moment. It's Tottenham's time to get involved.

"The type of player we want to add is very specific and it has been difficult to make it happen early on in the transfer window, but we are so calm."