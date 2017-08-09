Toni Kroos Completes 96% of Passes for Real Madrid in Dominant Midfield Display Against Man Utd

Toni Kroos completed 73 of his 76 passes in Real Madrid's 2-1 Super Cup win over Manchester United, OptaJose has revealed.

The German playmaker was successful with an impressive 96% of his attempted passes, and made at least 30 more than any United player.

In a dominant midfield display, Kroos played 26.3% of his passes forward and 35.5% to the right. Only 18.4% of the balls he played went backward.

The former Bayern Munich man demonstrated both the unerring accuracy and dynamism of his passing range as Los Blancos ended the game with 64% possession.

Kroos, since signing for Real Madrid for just £20m in 2014, has averaged a consistent 93% passing accuracy.

As well as his potency when picking out teammates, Kroos has also proved one of Real Madrid's most reliable players in recent years.

Since his arrival, the 27-year-old has played 147 of his side's 171 games, which equates to 86%.

That is just one game behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos' most regular appearance maker, in the same period of time.

Kroos has averaged almost 50 appearances per season for Real Madrid, which at the current rate, could mean that he surpasses 200 total games for the club by the end of this campaign.

Last season he was instrumental for Zinedine Zidane's side, playing 48 of 60 games as his side won La Liga and the Champions League.