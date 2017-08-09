Soccer

West Ham Have Bid Turned Down for Spanish Midfielder But Look Set to Return With New Offer

90Min
an hour ago

West Ham are still looking to make additions to their already potent squad this summer.

The London side have made great strides with the signings of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta. But according to Read West Ham, Slaven Bilic is keen on bringing in Brentford midfielder Jota.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sofiane Feghouli could be making an exit in the near future, with Galatasaray thought to be closing in, and the manager has identified Jota as a player who could improve his squad whether or not the Algerian departs.

The Hammers are reported as having launched a bid of £3m for the Spanish attacker, who is believed to be open to making the switch. However, the offer has been rebuffed by Brentford.

The Bees are not looking to sell their player this summer, and back in June, their chief executive Mark Devlin revealed as much.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

As far as we are concerned, Jota will be playing his football at Griffin Park next season," he said to Sky Sports.

"There will be lots of conjecture about players from all clubs, particularly those that performed well last year. Jota came back into the side in January and was fantastic for the final few months of the season.

"It's no surprise he's been catching the eye but Jota and the rest of the squad will be back in pre-season in July."

West Ham, though, are expected to return with an improved offer to test Brentford's resolve.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters