West Ham Have Bid Turned Down for Spanish Midfielder But Look Set to Return With New Offer

West Ham are still looking to make additions to their already potent squad this summer.

The London side have made great strides with the signings of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta. But according to Read West Ham, Slaven Bilic is keen on bringing in Brentford midfielder Jota.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sofiane Feghouli could be making an exit in the near future, with Galatasaray thought to be closing in, and the manager has identified Jota as a player who could improve his squad whether or not the Algerian departs.

The Hammers are reported as having launched a bid of £3m for the Spanish attacker, who is believed to be open to making the switch. However, the offer has been rebuffed by Brentford.

The Bees are not looking to sell their player this summer, and back in June, their chief executive Mark Devlin revealed as much.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

As far as we are concerned, Jota will be playing his football at Griffin Park next season," he said to Sky Sports.

"There will be lots of conjecture about players from all clubs, particularly those that performed well last year. Jota came back into the side in January and was fantastic for the final few months of the season.

"It's no surprise he's been catching the eye but Jota and the rest of the squad will be back in pre-season in July."

West Ham, though, are expected to return with an improved offer to test Brentford's resolve.