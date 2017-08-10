Arsenal & Liverpool Reportedly Enter Race to Sign Promising Gremio Forward Luan

Arsenal and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in signing Gremio forward Luan.

The Brazillian has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the recent news that he would not be signing a new contract with Gremio has sparked more Interest from Liverpool and new suitors Arsenal.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

It seemed that Luan would be on his way to Spartak Moscow for £18m earlier this Summer, but that deal collapsed, and Zero Hoya are now reporting that Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign the 24-year-old.

Liverpool and Arsenal have already strengthened their squads this summer, but Arsene Wenger has said that Arsenal will need to clear some fringe players before they add any more new signings.

"The number (in the squad) is too high. We will let some players go." Said Wenger.

GREG BAKER/GettyImages

"Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well.

As for Liverpool, the departure of Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona seems imminent, and Luan could be one of the players that Liverpool will look to as a potential replacement or squad player.

Luan only has one ap for the Brazillian national team, but he is expected to be a part of the squad that will face Colombia and Ecuador in the upcoming World cup qualifiers.