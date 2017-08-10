Barca Utility Man Determined to Fight for Nou Camp Stay as Napoli Weigh Up €25m Offer

Napoli are interested in prising Denis Suarez away from Barcelona - but the versatile midfielder harbours no ambitions of departing the Nou Camp.

That is according to Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero, who took to his Twitter account to allege that the Serie A giants were ready to stump up around €25m to lure Suarez to Naples.

However, the 23-year-old is not thought to be angling for a move away from the Catalan heavyweights before the transfer window closes in September, and Napoli will have to make it worth his while to try and convince him to leave his current side.

El Napoli ha preguntado al entorno d Denis Suárez x su situación. El gallego NO quiere salir este verano. Dispuestos a pagar 20-25M #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 9, 2017

Barcelona are not resistant to offers for Suarez's signature despite the player's own stance, but Suarez's reservations are said to come from previous experience of being sold by La Blaugrana only to be bought back again just one year later.

The Spain Under-21 international was sold to fellow La Liga team Villarreal in August 2015 for a fee thought to be worth around £3.5m after he enjoyed a successful season on loan with yet another Spanish top tier side - this time with Sevilla - in 2014/15.

Suarez, though, lasted just one season at the Estadio de la Ceramica before Barca activated a buy-back clause in his contract and brought him back to Catalunya for £2m last July.

ROMAN BOSIACKI/GettyImages

Suarez racked up 48 and 46 appearances with Los Rojiblancos and the Yellow Submarines respectively across those two terms, but he managed just 19 starts in 36 matches for Barcelona in 2016/17 as he struggled to nail down a regular starting place.

It is that lack of regular game time that has attracted Napoli to his availability, with Maurizio Sarri apparently wanting to lure Suarez to Serie A.

Suarez, however, would likely only want to leave if Napoli could persuade Barcelona not to include another release clause fee in his contract for fear of being bought back by Ernesto Valverde's side once more 12 months down the line.

If Suarez opts to stay with his current employers, he will once again have to fight hard to earn a starting berth under Valverde, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Rafinha and Sergi Samper also vying for a centre midfield spot.