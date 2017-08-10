Concerns Remain Over Sanchez's Future as it's Feared He'll Still Push for Move Before End of Window

Arsenal are fearful that Alexis Sanchez will attempt to force a move away from the club after it was revealed he will miss the Gunners' opening Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

Rumours suggested that Sanchez was resigned to staying at Arsenal and leaving on a free transfer once his contract is up, as reported by the Mirror, but with Manchester City and PSG still showing interest in the Chilean, the correct fee could see him depart earlier than anticipated.



Dan Istitene/GettyImages

At a press conference earlier this week, Arsene Wenger said the Sanchez will miss the first two games of the new season with a minor injury but insists that the Chilean forward will not be leaving this Summer.

“He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training before he came to Wembley.' said Wenger. "He had a scan two days ago and he’s out for a while - I don’t know if it two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. I think he will not play at Stoke, yes.

“For us, Alexis Sanchez is a loss, of course. But we have all the other players prepared in pre-season and they are all ready.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“It can happen in pre-season and anyway, I don’t think I would have included him on Friday night. I don’t think I would have started him. He is focused. Of course, when you have treatment on a medical bench, it’s not easy.”

Sanchez is not the only Arsenal player that is in the last year of their contracts, with Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts also expiring in June 2018, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with these situations.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will be confident going into their game against Leicester, having beaten Chelsea in the Community Shield five days earlier.