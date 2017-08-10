Ronald Koeman has revealed that talks are still ongoing with Swansea over the possibility of landing key transfer target Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Everton manager spoke to the press ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Stoke City on Saturday - via Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle - and provided an update on the protracted saga involving the Iceland international

Reports on Tuesday evening had suggested that talks between the Toffees and Swans had broken down over a restructuring of the apparent £50m deal that was already in place, but Koeman moved to allay fears over those concerns and stated discussions were still taking place.

Koeman on Sigurdsson: 'It's still close. We are still in negotiations.Always a game between selling and buying clubs but we are close.' — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 10, 2017

He said: “I heard some rumours it has broke down. That is not the case, we are still in negotiations. It is always a game between the selling club and buying club, but we are close and let’s hope we get an agreement as soon as possible.

“Soon is okay, I spoke about really soon and it was last weekend. Let’s wait.”

Meanwhile, the Dutchman also offered more information on wantaway star Ross Barkley, who has informed the club that he will not pen a new contract as he eyes a new challenge away from Goodison Park.

Ross Barkley's goal involvement in the Premier League:



2013/14: 6

2014/15: 4

2015/16: 16

2016/17: 13



Big improvement. pic.twitter.com/yEv6KFmttL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 9, 2017

The 23-year-old has been linked with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham throughout the summer but, with no concrete bids made for his services, Koeman admitted that the England international could end up staying past the September transfer window deadline.

He continued: “I don’t have any update. There is no offer on the table for Ross, that means he will stay at Everton.

Koeman on Niasse to Brighton: 'We know there is interest in some players' — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 10, 2017

“The players has a one year contract and if there is no offer - and maybe the club will not accept the offer because he is a good, young, English player. If somebody wants to buy Ross it’s a big deal.

“I respect every personal ambition of every player. Still he is training with Everton, he is part of the team and training in a good way.If there is no interest then he will stay and be part of the team.”

Koeman also confirmed that there is "interest" in Brighton target Oumar Niasse from a number of clubs, and that he will be without injured quintet Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori and James McCarthy for the visit of Stoke.