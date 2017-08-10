Free-Spending AC Milan Look to Complete Spending Spree With One of Three Potential Targets

Italian giants AC Milan are looking to cap their sensational summer spending spree with the signing of a world class forward, and are targeting Chelsea misfit Diego Costa or Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to spearhead their new look side.

This is according to The Sun, who report that sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has stated his desire to see a truly world class striker arrive at the San Siro this summer, and also has his eye on a move for Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic should a move for one of the aforementioned pair fail to materialise.

65,763 AC Milan fans crammed into the San Siro tonight to watch the club win their first European tie since 2013/14. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NUY3Rve9Kx — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 3, 2017

Milan are looking to add to their colossal ten signings already made this summer, and having spent close to €200m on the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Frank Kessie and Andre Silva to name a few, Mirabelli would like to put the icing on the cake with a big name forward as Milan look to get back into the big time.

He said: “Aubameyang would be fate: he was the first player I went to see live, my first [scouting] trip was for him.

“A new striker? We’re working on it and we can’t mess it up: Kalinic and Diego Costa are also on our list. Guarantees? Are [people] aware of what’s been said? If you sign Bonucci and Biglia, you know what you’re doing.

“The turning point of the summer was Donnarumma [signing a new contract], a conquest on which to build everything else.”

Milan are certainly determined to spend their way back to the top, but the majority of us would not be adverse to seeing the Serie A giants back amongst Europe's elite where they belong.

