Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United right back Gary Neville has slammed Tottenham full back Danny Rose, after the England international made some questionable comments towards his employers in a recent interview.

Neville expressed his confusions regarding the player's professionalism, following Rose's complaints about his wages, Spurs' transfer policy, and his desire to leave the club, taking to Twitter to express his disgust at the comments.

Neville tweeted: "WTF is Danny Rose thinking!

"Imagine walking into the training ground having not been fit for months and months. Morning lads!"

"Wanting out isn't an issue. How you handle it and go about it is. [He] should have stuck to dealing with it in a professional manner."

Rose, who has not played since January after picking up an injury, will surely have triggered an inquest into how Spurs will manage to keep their star performers happy whilst maintaining their £100k-a-week wage cap.

His comments will carry added significance, following a dismal summer transfer window for the North London side in which they have failed to sign a single player, lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City, and seen his replacement Kieran Tripper pick up an injury against Juventus.

Obviously, Rose's comments come across as extremely ungrateful and unprofessional, although in the modern football world in which players are earning silly amounts of money, Rose and many others will want to take advantage.