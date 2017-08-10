Hammers Prepare £25m Bid for Sought-After Sporting Lisbon Anchorman William Carvalho

West Ham United are due to launch a £25m bid for Sporting Lisbon's defensive midfielder William Carvalho.

In an article by the Daily Mail, it is said that the 25-year-old's signature has been coveted by many Premier League clubs over the past few seasons, prompting Sporting Lisbon to demand a price closer to his release clause of £39.5m.

Naturally, this has made the east London wary, but they are hopeful they can reach reach a compromise with Carvalho's club and his new agent Pere Guardiola - brother of Manchester City manager Pep.

City, West Brom and Arsenal have all been linked with the Portuguese international so far, as they look for central midfielders ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

The Angolan-born powerhouse has amassed 37 caps for his country, winning Euro 2016 last year. Now, it is understood he wants to move to the Premier League with London offering an even greater attraction.

The Hammers have already broken their club transfer record this summer, bringing in strikers Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic. Despite this however, Slaven Bilic recognises the need for a ball-playing defensive midfielder to help protect his defence.

Bilic also wants another forward and will streamline his squad to help offset wages and the summer's spending.

Aston Villa are keen to sign winger Robert Snodgrass while Galatasaray want midfielder Sofiane Feghouli.