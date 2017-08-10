Soccer

Jurgen Klopp on Coutinho: There's 'No Price at Which We Are Ready to Give In"

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his desire to keep Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool beyond the current summer, and labeled him priceless after knocking back a second offer from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have been unsuccessful with their second bid worth £90.3m for the Brazilian star, and are understood to be preparing a third offer to truly test the Reds' resolve.

Ernesto Valverde wants the 25-year-old to replace Neymar, who has shocked the football world with his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain for £198m.

The stance over the player remains the same though for Klopp, who insists the club are under no pressure to sell their prised asset, as reported by Sky Sports.

The former Inter Milan player recently signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal at Anfield that, vitally, included no release clause, putting the club in a decent position.

Speaking with Sky Germany, Klopp said: "Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn't matter.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.

"Today, no player on the planet is untouchable. But a transfer is also a question of timing and if you have the opportunity and the need to react to such a transfer.

"Also you have to ask, if you have the time to react. But just because of one request of one club, we don't have to think about that. We are not in that situation."

Liverpool fans will be hoping Klopp's quotes don't come back to bite him, and that the club can keep their prized asset following such a consistently firm stance thus far.

