Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Says He Wanted Virgil van Dijk at the Club in 2015

The Virgil van Dijk transfer saga doesn't seem to peter out of the news and each week it gets a fresh angle. This time Steven Gerrard has weighed in with his opinion of the player and how he wished the club made a bid for the Dutch defender whilst he was at Celtic.

"I think he is an amazing player, he would strengthen any team in the league," Gerrard told the Express. "I was actually hoping we would go make a bid for him when he came from Celtic."

The 26-year-old defender formally submitted a transfer request and expressed his desires to leave Southampton, citing unfair punishment after being fined for not training.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Liverpool publicly apologised to Southampton in June after the Saints threatened to complain to the Premier League that Liverpool were tapping up their player in secret meetings.

Since then Liverpool reportedly ended all interest in the player, but the Dutchman still wants out of Southampton.

Gerrard believes Van Dijk, who is also linked to Chelsea and Man City, has the quality to play for any of the top sides: "It was no surprise to me he set the world alright at Southampton. You think of all them top four teams, even the top six, he'd make them all better."

The defender initially hinted at his desire to move to Anfield, this coming before Liverpool had to publicly apologise and pull out of signing Van Dijk.

Since then Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has said he is now happy with all the defensive options his side has. Perhaps putting an end to chase for Van Dijk, at least as far as Liverpool are concerned.

