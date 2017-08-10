Man Utd Turned Down Chance to Sign Real Madrid Ace in 2013 for Incredibly Bizarre Reason

He may have helped put Manchester United to the sword in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday, but Isco was very nearly a Red Devil player - if not for a crazy scouting report a few years ago.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the playmaker had been given the run over by scouts at Old Trafford during the final couple of years - 2013 to be exact - of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at the club but the Scot was told not to pursue Isco over the size of his head.

You're not reading that wrong. Someone actually told the legendary United boss that he must turn his attentions to other targets because Isco's head was "too big" for his body.

Isco, man of the match in the European Super Cup 2017 pic.twitter.com/evwGkTxr15 — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) August 9, 2017

The apparent verdict of the senior scout stated: "He's good, but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body."

Ironically, the 25-year-old was again linked with a switch to the Premier League with United last summer as Jose Mourinho allegedly battled it out with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to land the Spain international.

However, Isco opted to remain with Real Madrid and fight for a regular starting berth in Zinedine Zidane's side - a battle he has started to emerge victorious from.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

The ex-Malaga starlet featured 42 times for Los Blancos last term and, despite only completing the full 90 minutes on five occasions under Zidane, 28 of those did from the off.

Isco repaid the faith of the Frenchman by netting 11 goals and 10 assists as he helped Real secure a first La Liga title in five seasons, and also starred in last season's Champions League final triumph over Juventus.

Isco was handed a starting place in Zidane's side for the match against United in Skopje on Tuesday, and he bagged the second goal in the eventual 2-1 win over the UEFA Europa League holders to give his team the perfect start to their 2017/18 campaign.

