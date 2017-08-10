Soccer

PSG Set to Sign Monaco Star Fabinho as They Fight to Retain Ligue 1 Crown

90Min
22 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat off interest from Manchester United and sign Monaco's midfield stalwart Fabinho, as they look to wrestle back the Ligue 1 title from the South Coast side. 

The Sun report that the Parisians, who recently pulled off the record breaking signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar, are closing in on a move for their latest signing and fellow countryman, who can operate at right back or defensive midfield.

The news comes days after Fabinho had been involved in a training ground bust up with the coveted Kylian Mbappe, who has also been subject to rumours of a move to the Parc des Princes. 

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had been targeting the 23-year-old for a while, having managed the Brazilian utility man whilst at Real Madrid, although he looks set to miss out to PSG. 

Coincidentally, Mourinho does look set to land PSG right back Serge Aurier as he looks for reinforcements following the loan departure of Timothy Fosu-Mensah to Crystal Palace.

Following four successive Ligue 1 title victories, PSG were left with a bitter taste following Monaco's success last year, and boss Unai Emery has been backed with a staggeringly large transfer budget to wrestle the crown back. 

They have already captured the £198m signing of Neymar and the free transfer of Dani Alves, and are also looking to seal the signing of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in addition to the aforementioned pair of Fabinho and Mbappe.

