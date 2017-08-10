Samir Nasri Targeted by Turkish Side Antalyaspor as Pep Guardiola Allows Him to Leave

Samir Nasri has emerged as a transfer target for the Turkish side Antalyaspor., according to a report in The Sun, after the Frenchman was told by Pep Guardiola that he will not figure in Manchester City's plans for the new season.

Antalyaspor finished the Turkish Super League in 5th place last season, narrowly finishing outside the Europa League qualification places.

They have already have the former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o and Nasri's former international team mate Jeremy Menez on their books.

Nasri joined Manchester City from Arsenal in 2011 for a fee of £25m and won the Premier League title in his first season, scoring six goals.





The Frenchman would go onto win the League Cup in 2014, scoring in the final against Sunderland and City would win the Premier League title again that same season.

The arrival of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling to the Etihad in 2015 meant that Nasri's first team opportunities were limited.

This led to him being loaned out to Sevilla for the 2016-17 season. His performances in La Liga were impressive as he helped Los Rojiblancos to a 4th place finish and an upcoming Champions League Play-Off tie against another Turkish side in İstanbul Başakşehir.





It wasn't all good news for Nasri though as he was sent off in Sevilla's Champions League exit at the hands of Leicester City.

Despite having two years left on his contract at the Etihad, Nasri has already sold off his mansion in England, having failed to impress Guardiola enough since returning from his loan spell in Spain.